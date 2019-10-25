CLOSE
Elijah Cummings The 1st African American To Lay In State, Laid To Rest [LIVE]

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, went home to glory at the young age of 68 October 17, 2019 due to health complications.  A man that garnered much respect from all race, color and creed of American’s as well as abroad, a man that fought hard for the citizens Baltimore was the first African American to lay in state at the capital, is now being laid to rest in royal fashion.  Civil Rights Activist Elijah Cummings worked tirelessly from the bed that he would take his last breath from until his end.

President Barack Obama and President Bill Clinton are doing the honors of speaking at this beloved American dignitaries funeral today in well deserved home going service today.

See live coverage of  Rep. Elijah Cummings funeral below

