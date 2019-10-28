Texas A&M Homecoming Shooting Leaves 2 Dead; 14 Injured

The story should be about Texas A&M football homecoming victory over Western New Mexico, but chaos struck at an off-campus celebratory costume party leaving 2 dead and 14 injured, and the shooter is still on the loose.

According to reports an unidentified gunman came in the back door of the party shooting and killing a man before he started shooting into the crowd. Police believe the shooting was specific to someone who was in attendance at the party.

We will be keeping the victims of this shooting and their families uplifted in our prayers.

Check out the video below