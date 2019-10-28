King James Tweets He And His Family Had To Evacuate Home

Los Angeles seems like all glitz and glamour but the city of Angels has it’s ‘tough rows to hoe’ and the Kincade Fire right now appears to be that row. As we awoken to the news this morning that the Kincade Fire in Los Angels has forced tens of thousands to evacuate the states largest fire, and one of those families was our very own Just A Kid From Akron LeBron James.
Now L.A. Laker LeBron James tweeted out that things have gotten real for him and his family as he has been forced to evacuate, and that he was riding around trying to find lodging but it seems everything was full.
LeBron James later tweeted that he and his family are now safe.
We will be keeping all families being affected by the California wild fires uplifted in our prayers
