CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

NBA legend Isiah Thomas To Be Honored In D.C. This Weekend

NBA Legend Isiah Thomas is getting a big honor this weekend in D.C.! He’s being honored at the 25th Anniversary of The Recreation Wish List Committee. The organization works to change the lives of children in the District through recreation and education, their motto is “Tennis is the hook; Education is the key.”

Thomas says he didn’t become who he is today on his own. He gives credit to those who helped him along the way and says “success has many mothers and fathers.”

The event is being held on Saturday November 2. Visit RWLCcelebration.org for more information.

NBA legend Isiah Thomas To Be Honored In D.C. This Weekend  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Array
King James Tweets He And His Family Had…
 3 hours ago
10.28.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West Drops New Album ‘Jesus Is King’…
 4 hours ago
10.28.19
Mirror Digital Names Best Beauty Products For Multicultural…
 5 hours ago
10.28.19
Convention De La Droite In Paris
Candace Owens is Now a Married Woman!
 2 days ago
10.26.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close