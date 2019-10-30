Comedian/Actor John Witherspoon Has Passed Age 77

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that with heavy hearts that friend of The Sam Sylk Show, Comedian/Actor John Witherspoon has passed away at the age of 77.

The news of the Detroit, MI native John Witherspoon’s death broke via his social media pages early this morning. John Witherspoon is best known for his roles as Pop’s in the Eddie Murphy box office smash hit ‘Boomerang’ as well as in Ice Cubes ‘Friday’ movies.

John Witherspoon made frequent appearance’s at the Cleveland Improv and when he did he always made time to sit down and visit with Sam Sylk of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK who was just here October 18th.

John Witherspoon passed away in his Los Angeles him with no cause of death being released at this time. John Witherspoon leaves behind his wife Angela, son’s JD and Alexander.

Our prayers and condolences are with the family of John Witherspoon as we will be keeping them all uplifted in our prayers.

See John Witherspoons family post below.