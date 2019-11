Halloween means spooky movies, fun costumes and yummy candy! Here’s a rundown of the best Haloween candy!

10- Hershey bars

9- Skittles

8- Sour patch kids

7- Butterfingers

6- Nerds

5- M&Ms

4- KitKatt Bars

3- Twix

2- Snickers bar

1- Reese’s

What’s your favorite?

D.L.’s Top 10 Halloween Candies was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: