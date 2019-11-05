CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LeBron James ‘I Promise’ Now Includes Transitional Housing [VIDEO]

Cleveland - Basketball - LeBron James Welcome Home

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

Cavs fans might be a little perturbed that LeBron James left Cleveland for Los Angeles but the one thing nobody can be mad at is that he has kept a promise not to leave where he comes from behind.

It is being reported that Just A Kid from Akron, LeBron James, has put an addition to his ‘I Promise’ school as he also is now offering safe housing to students so that they can have a stable place to call home while obtaining an education.

King James Tweeted out the good news today.  Graduate Hotels will renovate historic Westmont apartment building, located roughly five blocks from the school in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood, and donate it to the ‘I Promise’ school.

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
akron , I Promise , LeBron James , Ohio , Transitional Housing

Videos
Latest
55th New York Film Festival - 'Mudbound' Red Carpet
Angie Martinez Was In A Terrible Accident, But…
 31 mins ago
11.05.19
Power Press Photo: James St. Patrick
Oh No!! Who Shot Ghost!? Is He Dead…
 42 mins ago
11.05.19
Cleveland - Basketball - LeBron James Welcome Home
LeBron James ‘I Promise’ Now Includes Transitional Housing…
 45 mins ago
11.05.19
Meet The Prairie View Student That Created This…
 16 hours ago
11.04.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close