Robyn Crawford Breaks Her Silence on Whitney Houston

For many years, Robyn Crawford has remained quiet regarding her friendship with music icon Whitney Houston. Even when rumors were heating up, especially with several documentaries on Houston touching on Crawford.

Now, Crawford has written a new book titled A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston that gives her side what all happened between her, Houston, and everyone involved. PEOPLE even released portions of the book.

MadameNoire touches on how the two first met:

In the memoir, Crawford says when she and Whitney met as counselors at a summer camp in East Orange, New Jersey in 1980, they became inseparable.

Crawford does admit that she fell in love with Houston, but everything changed when the future diva was signed to a record label, and Houston’s family members got involved.

“Whitney told me her mother said it wasn’t natural for two women to be that close,” she wrote, “but we were that close.”

Crawford simply became Houston’s friend from that point, there were people that still gossiped on whether or not they were an item. They “never talked about labels,” but knew they loved each other, and promised to stick together.

Currently, Crawford has two children with her partner Lisa Hintlemann, and is a family fitness instructer.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First and Second Picture Courtesy of picture alliance and Getty Images