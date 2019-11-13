1st Black-Led Animated Movie ‘SOUL’ Trailer Drops [VIDEO]

History has officially been made as Pixar, the kings of animation, have released the trailer for the very first black-led animation movie ‘SOUL’.

You read that right, not one Pixar animated movie features a black person at its center.

‘SOUL’, set to be released in June 2020, starring the voice of Jamie Foxx, follows a middle school band teacher named Joe Gardner, whose real passion is playing jazz. But when Joe Gardner falls into a manhole, he ends up in a mystical place where he is just a soul.

Check out the trailer to Pixar’s ‘SOUL’ below