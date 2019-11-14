CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Browns & Steelers Compete To Raise Money For Homeless Shelter

via news5/Courtney Shaw:

If your a Browns Fan you know that this is the game!! PLAYING THE STEELERS!! But while the action will be on the field tonight, the teams are raising money

for a homeless shelter in our area. Starting last night at 11:59pm until 8:20 p.m. today the City Mission is hoping to raise at least $10,000.

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has donated $1,000 to the City Mission and will be giving one lucky fan who donates at least $100 a chance to win the ultimate Browns prize package, which includes two tickets to a game, Browns hoodie, Browns pennant, autographed football and autographed jersey.

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: Browns & Steelers Compete To Raise Money For Homeless Shelter  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

