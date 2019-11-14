The Boycott Didn’t Work So Now Mo’Nique Is Suing Netflix!?

Comedian/Oscar winning actress, Mo’Nique, had asked the people to stand-up and boycott Netflix a little while ago when she felt the streaming service wasn’t afford her, her just due, but now it’s being reported that the boycott might not have worked so maybe a lawsuit will, as she is reportedly suing the streaming giant.

According to TMZ the suit accuses Netflix of race-based discrimination for how it negotiated a comedy special with her. She says Netflix offered Amy Schumer $11 million for an hour-long stand-up special (she eventually got $13 mil), but only offered Mo’Nique $500,000 for her stand-up special. She also claims Netflix has a severe lack of diversity, which contributes to their discriminatory practices.

With all the African American programming and specials on Netflix do you think she might be barking up the wrong tree?

I hope things work out for Mo’Nique.