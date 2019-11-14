CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Boycott Didn’t Work So Now Mo’Nique Is Suing Netflix!?

Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Comedian/Oscar winning actress, Mo’Nique, had asked the people to stand-up and boycott Netflix a little while ago when she felt the streaming service wasn’t afford her, her just due, but now it’s being reported that the boycott might not have worked so maybe a lawsuit will, as she is reportedly suing the streaming giant.

According to TMZ the suit accuses Netflix of race-based discrimination for how it negotiated a comedy special with her. She says Netflix offered Amy Schumer $11 million for an hour-long stand-up special (she eventually got $13 mil), but only offered Mo’Nique $500,000 for her stand-up special.  She also claims Netflix has a severe lack of diversity, which contributes to their discriminatory practices. 

With all the African American programming and specials on Netflix do you think she might be barking up the wrong tree?

I hope things work out for Mo’Nique.

 

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
lawsuit , Mo'Nique , NetFlix

Videos
Latest
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS: Cleveland Browns To Observe Colin Kaepernick in…
 42 mins ago
11.14.19
Vivica Fox And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off'
Vivica A. Fox Not Feeling the Idea of…
 1 hour ago
11.14.19
On the set of Beverly Hills Cop II
Get Ready For ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ with…
 1 hour ago
11.14.19
Empire State Building Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "The Simpsons"
Disney+ Does NOT Have That Michael Jackson Episode…
 2 hours ago
11.14.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close