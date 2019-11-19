CLOSE
Tom Joyner
HomeTom Joyner

11-Year-Old Boy Missing In Maryland

An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

According to NBC4, Da’Kahri Eric Dawson was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Kennebec Street in Oxon Hill.

Da’Kahri is 4’3″ and weighs 98 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a white polo shirt, a blue coat and black Jordans.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 301-749-5064.

Famous Marylanders

2 photos Launch gallery

Famous Marylanders

Continue reading Famous Marylanders

Famous Marylanders

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

11-Year-Old Boy Missing In Maryland  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
6 items
LHHHS6: Zellswag’s Bedazzled Clothing Line Yields Mixed Results
 10 hours ago
11.19.19
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
DJ HAZMATT: Browns Beat The Steelers and That…
 16 hours ago
11.18.19
Saturday Night Live - Season 45
BROWNS: ‘SNL’ and Kenan Thompson Makes Fun of…
 17 hours ago
11.18.19
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
BROWNS: ‘NFL on FOX’ Sounds Off on Myles…
 17 hours ago
11.18.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close