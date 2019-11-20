Sam Sylk Exclusive: MC Brains Has Moved Into The Rock Hall

Oochie Coochie la la la he is the brainz and he is up to par in 1992 MC Brains became Clevelands first platinum selling rapper for his debut album ‘Lovers Lane’ with the hit single he is best known for ‘Oochie Coochie’ an accomplishment that has earned a home in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Today MC Brains rolled up on Sam Sylk of The Sam Sylk Show, stuntin like he was about to take the stage like back in the day, to announce his historic news about being placed in the Rock Hall plus new music projects and more.

Check out the Sam Sylk exclusive with Cleveland’s own MC Brains below.