Grammy 2020 Nominations Are Out And Lizzo Leads The Pack

The 2020 Grammy’s that will be hosted by Alicia Key’s has just dropped it’s nomination list and early congratulations are in order as it looks like singer, rapper and songwriter Melissa Viviane Jefferson better known as Lizzo, is leading the pack with 8 nominations trailed by Lil Nas and his horse that he’s taking to the ‘Old Town Road’ that leads to the Grammy’s with 6 nominations. Also the artist that let’s her music outshine her real name, H.E.R has earned 5 Grammy nominations and will be battling, Lizzo and Lil Nas for the coveted Album of the year award.

Meek Mill is finally free at last to do his thing after being under the unjust thumb of an over achieving judge and his ‘Championship’ to freedom has earned him a nomination for Best Rap Album. Queen Bey’s, Beyhive’ should be elated that Beyonce’s gifted works have been nominated twice in the spirit of her music project “The Lion King: The Gift,” in the Pop Category.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will air Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. on CBS, click here to see the entire list of nominations.