LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland-Area Company Unveils “Pittsburgh Started It” Shirt

GV Art + Apparel has created a new t-shirt in response to the big Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers fight.

They came up with a shirt that reads “Pittsburgh Started It.”

WEWS News 5 Cleveland has more in regards to Myles Garrett’s role in the fight and the new shirt:

The company said that while they don’t condone what Garrett did, they think most fans believe that Pittsburgh was responsible for starting the fight.

You can find it at the GV website, and purchase it for $28 at any size from XS to 3XL.

To get the shirt, click here.

 

