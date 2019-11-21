LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland-Area Company Unveils “Pittsburgh Started It” Shirt

In no way do we condone what Myles did. But after hearing takes from those who played and the lack of apologies from the other side.

We must never forget… Pittsburgh Started It!

RT to show your support for a really good guy who made one bad mistake.

Available online now! pic.twitter.com/46MpKaywIE

— GV Art + Apparel (@GVartwork) November 20, 2019