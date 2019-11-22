Sam Sylk Reality Hour: He Refuses to Meet My Family, Is It A Red Flag?

Is it them or is it me but no relationship is perfect however is it a red flag when you get to meet their family but they refuse to meet yours?

A listener reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment then dropped a letter in his Facebook Message box because her man went so far as to book a trip for the holiday so he wouldn’t have to meet her family, she wanted to know if that was some kind of red flag. Instead of offering her his playbook Sam Sylk agreed to play referee.

Take a look at who got flagged on the play and penalized below.

Dear Sam

I have been dating this guy since the beginning of the summer. With the holiday’s coming up I thought this would be a good time to officially introduce him to my family. We usually have a big family dinner at my parents home. But when I brought it up to him he said he already made reservations for us to go to New York for the holiday. I have never not spent the holiday with family, but he feels that we need to get to know each other still better and we need to start our own traditions. He said he has plenty of time to meet my family later. I have met his but he hasn’t met mine. I feel a little weird about it. I’m being immature for thinking of not going with him? Would I be ruining our relationship premature if I don’t?