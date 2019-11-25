CLOSE
RHOA Eva's BD Kevin McCall Say's He's Innocent (Surveillance Video)

RHOA Eva Marcille only refers to him as her Childs donor and says he has done nothing but, for lack of a better way of saying it,  wreak havoc on her and her families life.  According to donor in question Kevin McCall that’s not true and he wants his day in court.  Well Kevin McCall’s day in court for child support and custody went left and it is where Eva’s side of the story seemed to shine.  But now Kevin McCall is saying hold up player the proof is in the surveillance video (video from Kevin’s IG posted below) pudding and he wants you to be the judge.

According to Kevin McCall he is the victim of being singled out and targeted because of the tattoo he was born with.  Does he have a point or has Eva been right all along, you take a look at the video below and tell us your thoughts.

