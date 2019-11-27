LOCAL NEWS: Five-Vehicle Accident in Cleveland Claims One Victim

There was a multi-vehicle accident that took place on Cleveland’s east side on Nov. 27.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
Five cars were involved in a crash near East 55th Street and Broadway Avenue just before 2 p.m.
Officials have confirmed that one person was ejected and killed in the crash, it is unknown if any others were injured.
Emergency crews stepped in afterwards.
