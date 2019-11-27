CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Five-Vehicle Accident in Cleveland Claims One Victim

There was a multi-vehicle accident that took place on Cleveland’s east side on Nov. 27.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Five cars were involved in a crash near East 55th Street and Broadway Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Officials have confirmed that one person was ejected and killed in the crash, it is unknown if any others were injured.

Emergency crews stepped in afterwards.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Simona Osterman / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Picture Alliance and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Exclusives
