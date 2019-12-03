CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

Black Girl Problems: Celibacy

Ladies if you’re dating a man who wants to remain celibate until marriage but you don’t want to be married….what then? Sherri doesn’t plan on getting married again so any man who tells her that is not an option. She says that celibacy is from the old testament and they need to come into the new days. Apparently she saw the bible say “to do it is better than burning,” if anyone finds where it says that let us know!

Black Girl Problems: Celibacy  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society Host A Hamptons Screening Of "David Crosby: Remember My Name"
Howard Stern Blames Simon Cowell for Gabrielle Union’s…
 19 hours ago
12.03.19
20 items
‘Model Of The Year’ Adut Akech Is The…
 21 hours ago
12.03.19
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson Announces His Retirement
Chicago Mayor Fires Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson
 21 hours ago
12.03.19
Black Music Month: Clark Sisters
First Ladies Of Gospel The Clark Sisters Official…
 21 hours ago
12.03.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close