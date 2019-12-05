KEM Secretly Officially Made a ‘Promise To Love’ [VIDEO]

Congratulations are in order as it is being announced via his own Instagram page that love called singer KEM’s name and he has officially gotten married to the love of his lifetime below the radar in what looks to be a story book wedding held in Montage Kapalua Bay, Maui, Hawaii.

It looks like the ceremony went down on Thanksgiving.

Detroit, MI native KEM has always been a low key except when it came to his testimony of God lifting him from a life of drugs and homelessness to a Grammy nominated musical artist, always giving thanks to whom much thanks is due. So it’s no surprise that when it came marrying is girlfriend of 4 years, Georgia native, Erica, the ceremony in a setting that was reminiscent of his hit song Heaven from his KEM II album. The crooner took the day off of crooning for his wedding but what would be a wedding without tear jerking music so Musiq Soulchild stepped in to make sure the tears of joy continued to flow.

Hopefully soon we will be getting to hear KEM’s first studio album since 2014 titled ‘Devotion’ soon.

Grab your tissue and take a look below at the magical wedding of Mr. & Mrs. Kim Owens below.