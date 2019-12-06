CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pepa Expressed Herself On ‘The Real’ About Spinderella’s Lawsuit

VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Oh yeah, oh yeah You know life is all about expression You only live once, and you’re not coming back So express yourself, yeah ♫, and that’s exactly what Pepa of the legendary female rap group Salt N Pepa on The Real television talk show when she was asked about the lawsuit between Salt N Pepa and their DJ Spinderella.

What had happen was, Salt N Pepa terminated DJ Spinderella from their tour this past summer, Spin then turned around and filed a lawsuit against the all girl band for alleged fraud as well as unpaid royalties.

So yesterday when Pep was asked by Lonnie Love of The Real about it Pepa was like you know what the truth is the ladies tried to look out for old girl and that wasn’t good enough so now she is biting the hands that fed her.

Listen to exactly what Pepa had to say about the Spinderella lawsuit on The Real below.

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
DJ Spinderella , lawsuit , Salt N Pepa , The Real

Videos
Latest
Naughty & Nice! Jordyn Woods Stunts On The…
 1 hour ago
12.06.19
WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of New Series Growing Up Hip Hop
Pepa Expressed Herself On ‘The Real’ About Spinderella’s…
 1 hour ago
12.06.19
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
LOCAL NEWS: Browns-Steelers Brawl Inspires Christmas Tree Topper
 19 hours ago
12.05.19
Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Spies In Disguise" - Arrivals
LOCAL NEWS: ‘Spider-Man’s’ Tom Holland Talks About How…
 19 hours ago
12.05.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close