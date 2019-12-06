Pepa Expressed Herself On ‘The Real’ About Spinderella’s Lawsuit

Oh yeah, oh yeah You know life is all about expression You only live once, and you’re not coming back So express yourself, yeah ♫, and that’s exactly what Pepa of the legendary female rap group Salt N Pepa on The Real television talk show when she was asked about the lawsuit between Salt N Pepa and their DJ Spinderella.

What had happen was, Salt N Pepa terminated DJ Spinderella from their tour this past summer, Spin then turned around and filed a lawsuit against the all girl band for alleged fraud as well as unpaid royalties.

So yesterday when Pep was asked by Lonnie Love of The Real about it Pepa was like you know what the truth is the ladies tried to look out for old girl and that wasn’t good enough so now she is biting the hands that fed her.

Listen to exactly what Pepa had to say about the Spinderella lawsuit on The Real below.