UBER: 3,000 Sexual Assaults During Rides In 2018

Wow! The rideshare service, Uber, has reported more than 3000 sexual assaults during it’s 1.3 billion rides in the U.S. alone in 2018! This report counts both riders and driver that have been attacked.

According to PulseofRadio.com, there were 229 rapes reported as well as reports on traffic deaths and murders. This is all a part of Uber’s efforts to be more transparent in response to ongoing criticism about its safety record. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted, “I suspect many people will be surprised at how rare these incidents are; others will understandably think they’re still too common. Some people will appreciate how much we’ve done on safety; others will say we have more work to do. They will all be right.” Uber said it plans to release a safety report every two years going forward.

 

UBER: 3,000 Sexual Assaults During Rides In 2018  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

