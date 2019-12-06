If you’re the girl that’s always catching flights, it’s important to arm yourself with necessary items to keep your beauty game in tact. Flights can get your sick, zap your skin from hydration, and even be uncomfortable. As someone who travels frequently, I’ve come to have a little “travel pack” with beauty items that I never leave home without. This helps me arrive to my destination looking refreshed and well rested! So whether it’s face masks (that I have no shame doing whether I’m flying in first class or basic economy) or 100% organic ways to dodge germs on flights, here are must have products that you won’t want to leave home without. Personally, I just have mine in a little travel bag, so it’s ready to throw in my purse for each and every flight!

HELLO WORLD: Must Have Beauty Products That Every Jetsetter Needs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Posted By Danielle James Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: