Demetrius Smith R. Kelly’s Ex-Tour Manager Will Testify…However [VIDEO]

In a Sam Sylk Show exclusive, R. Kelly’s ex-tour manager Demetrius Smith, told radio host Sam Sylk when interviewed after the Lifetime docuseries ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, that Robert Kelly had indeed married the late, under aged at the time, R&B singer Aaliyah and that paperwork was forged to make it happen. Although Aaliyah’s hit break out song was ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number’ when the feds listened to this interview, they seem to beg to differ (according to TMZ) and they want the man with the loose lips, Demetrius Smith, to sink R. Kelly’s ship.

At the time of the alleged marriage, R. Kelly was 27 and Aaliyah was 15. Aaliyah passed away in a tragic plane crash in 2001 at the age of 22.

TMZ now has caught up with Demetrius Smith to ask him if would be testifying and he said yes he will, Smith stands by the words that he spoke, but he doesn’t want nor thinks the Pied Piper of R&B should go to jail. According to Demetrius Smith he believes that Kell’s needs psychiatric help, but he also feels that everyone is missing the big picture that this was not only R. Kelly’s doing but Aaliyah’s parents as well as others.

Robert Kelly is in jail right now being held on 13 counts, which include, enticement of a minor, obstruction of justice and child pornography charges, now with the testimony of Demetrius Smith because of his interview the federal government is adding bribery to the case.

Is Sam Sylk next to take the stand?

Take a listen to what Demetrius Smith is saying now about his interview with Sam Sylk below.

Sam Sylk’s original interview with Demetrius Smith below