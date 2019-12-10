Azriel Clary Says Goodbye to Trump Tower

Azriel Clary has had it with all of the last drama involving R. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage.

She is reportedly moving out of the apartment she had been sharing with Savage in Trump Tower in New York.

MadameNoire

According to TMZ, she wants to distance herself from the scandal surrounding Kelly and Savage. Though she is moving she still supports him despite him facing sexual abuse charges in two states.

Clary is now taking up acting and modeling, because Kelly’s support has dried up.

As for Savage, she came to Kelly’s defense, after a Patreon account showed up with her name detailing abusive allegations against the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer. It was later taken down after the identity “couldn’t be confirmed.”

Savage also slammed that account as well.

