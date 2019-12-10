Okurrrr Cardi B Made Vogue History !!

Rapper Cardi B is making history in fashion, OKURRRRR, and little b**&h, you can’t mess with her if you wanted to, these expensive, these is red bottoms these is bloody shoes and because of her artistic way of making fashion language plain to the people, Cari B is now taking her Louboutin’s to magazine royalty by being the first female rapper to cover the American edition of ‘Vogue.’

The 2020 January issue of ‘Vogue’ will have the rapper Cardi B, hailing from the Bronx, along with her beautiful baby girl Kulture (daughter with her husband Offset) gracing the cover.

According to Cardi B:

“This whole year has just been a lot for me. I feel like people are just so tired of me winning. I will look for my name on Twitter, and it’s like hate tweets, hate tweets, hate tweets.”

Let’em get tired Cardi B, while you continue to do what YOU do.

Check out the video below