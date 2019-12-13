CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

Tom’s Surprise: Spike Lee

Tom Joyner and Spike Lee go way way back! Lee is so “happy” for Joyner to finally be retiring after “a quarter century” of hard work and dedication. Lee thanks Tom for being so supportive of his career over all of these years. Even before he even put out a single film, Tom let him come on the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Since the beginning Tom has been “instrumental” for his career because he helped him “reach the people that [he makes] the films for.” Lee wants Tom to do whatever he wants to do in his retirement and have lots of fun.

Tom’s Surprise: Spike Lee  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Veteran Actor Danny Aiello Has Passed Away
 54 mins ago
12.13.19
Tom’s Surprise: Ice Cube
 2 hours ago
12.13.19
Comedy Central's Emmys Party 2018
Comedian Chris Cotton Has Passed Age 32
 2 hours ago
12.13.19
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Backstage
‘Good Times’ Remake Starring Viola Davis and Tiffany…
 3 hours ago
12.13.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close