Tom Joyner and Spike Lee go way way back! Lee is so “happy” for Joyner to finally be retiring after “a quarter century” of hard work and dedication. Lee thanks Tom for being so supportive of his career over all of these years. Even before he even put out a single film, Tom let him come on the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Since the beginning Tom has been “instrumental” for his career because he helped him “reach the people that [he makes] the films for.” Lee wants Tom to do whatever he wants to do in his retirement and have lots of fun.

Tom’s Surprise: Spike Lee was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

