LeBron James Takes ‘I Promise’ School On Board The Polar Express [VIDEO]

LeBron James never gives up ceasing to amaze the children that made a promise to excel academically when they came to his ‘I Promise’ School and for the some holiday fun he gave his 3rd grade students the ride and trip of a life time, to the North Pole!!

What is has been a 7 year tradition LeBron James loaded up his 3rd graders on board The Polar Express for a magical experience of a day that starts with the reading of The Polar Express while sipping on hot chocolate and eating cookies while traveling to the North Pole where they children get to see Santa and his little helpers. Once Santa jumps on board the train is when the magical experience of Christmas gets the carol singing and dancing party started.

Kudos to LeBron James for not only educating his children but also letting them know that dreams can come true right in your backyard if you just BELIEVE.

See the video below LeBron James posted of his loves all aboard The Polar Express below.