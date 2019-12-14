LOCAL NEWS: Popular Taco Joint Barrio to Open Location in Strongsville

If you love a good taco in the Cleveland area, there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the most popular places to grab a bite for such is Barrio.

There are already several locations open on both the east and west side of Greater Cleveland including Progressive Field at Gateway in Downtown Cleveland, Kent, Lakewood, Cleveland Heights, and Willoughby among others. Now, they are expanding to include Strongsville.

Strongsville will be Barrio’s eigth location in Ohio, and ninth location overall. The only out-of-state spot is located in Portsmouth, NH.

If you haven’t been to the popular taco joint before, the restaurant features a build-your-own menu. You can customize your tacos with a wide range of freshly prepared topping and ingredients.

For fans of Barrio, this is sure to bring more excitement, especially for those near the upcoming spot that don’t want to travel too far.

Click here for more on Barrio.

Click here to read more on this story.

