How You Can Get FREE Coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day at Sheetz!

Pouring a Morning Coffee

Source: SolStock / Getty

Face it…the holiday season can be rough.  Shopping, work, family, any situation can make Christmas and New Year’s stressful.

That’s why Sheetz is coming to the rescue through an extremely popular drink: Coffee!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Sheetz convenience stores is offering customers free coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s.

The offer is good for New Year’s Eve starting at 4 p.m. and through 4 p.m. New Year’s Day.

It is good at all Sheetz locations everywhere in the United States, and they are open 24/7.

So if you need to get away for a while, or if you need a pick me up before you have to go to either work or a party, that free cup of coffee will definitely come in handy.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SolStock and Getty Images

