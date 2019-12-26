KAYNE WEST…NEW CD??? OH YES…

via CNN Lisa Respers France/Leah Asmelash:

Ok did rapper Kanye West drop another cd??? Well he did just that.. Kanye new project is called “Jesus Is Born” and it was dropped on Christmas Day!

The album’s primary artist is listed as the Sunday Service Choir, a gospel collective featuring West, which has also performed in his Sunday Service hip-hop and gospel pop-up events.

The album features 19 songs — including a cover of West’s own “Ultralight Beam” and “Balm In Gilead,” a traditional gospel song.

