CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

KAYNE WEST…NEW CD??? OH YES…

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 06, 2019

Source: Gotham / Getty

via CNN Lisa Respers France/Leah Asmelash:

Ok did rapper Kanye West drop another cd??? Well he did just that.. Kanye new project is called “Jesus Is Born” and it was dropped on Christmas Day!

The album’s primary artist is listed as the Sunday Service Choir, a gospel collective featuring West, which has also performed in his Sunday Service hip-hop and gospel pop-up events.

The album features 19 songs — including a cover of West’s own “Ultralight Beam” and “Balm In Gilead,” a traditional gospel song.

CLICK HERE to read full story

Man celebrates climbing stop mountain

10 Gospel Songs That'll Lift Your Spirits

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Gospel Songs That'll Lift Your Spirits

Continue reading 10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

10 Gospel Songs That'll Lift Your Spirits

Feeling down? Sounds like you need a praise break! Here's a list of 10 gospel songs sure to pick up your mood...

KAYNE WEST…NEW CD??? OH YES…  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Kevin Spacey, the host of the award ceremony, arrives on the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prizes, an awards ceremony that's been likened to the Academy Awards of science, at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013
Kevin Spacey Drops Another Creepy Christmas Video
 2 hours ago
12.26.19
15 items
Lizzo Clapsback At Nontenured Professor Who Says She’s…
 2 hours ago
12.26.19
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CATS
Several of the ‘Cats’ Movie Cast Members Are…
 2 hours ago
12.26.19
Cardi B
Cardi B Closes On Dream House Gives Fan…
 3 hours ago
12.26.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close