George Michael’s Sister Dies 3 Years After On His Death Anniversary

George Michael

Source: Dave Hogan / Getty

WHAM! member and legendary singer George Michaels best known for his hit songs Faith and Christmas classic Last Christmas was found dead in his London home Christmas of 2016 of natural causes related to heart disease and fatty liver.

3 years later, Christmas of 2019 it is being sadly reported that George Michaels sister Melanie Panayiotou was found dead in her  London home at the age of 55.

No cause of death is being given at this time however the police do not suspect anything suspicious.

We will be keeping the family of George Michaels uplifted in our prayers.

