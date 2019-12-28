CLOSE
Kevin Hunter, The Soon-To-Be Former Mr. Wendy Williams, Has Gotten His License Suspended!!!

Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Kevin Hunter is ending 2019 on a higher note than he was planning to.

The estranged husband of Wendy Williams has most recently had his drivers license suspended after earning multiple tickets, though he’s still at the hands of his white Infinity SUV.

From BOSSIP:

Hunter’s license was suspended in October 2019 for parking at an expired meter, but records obtained by BOSSIP show he continued to accrue tickets since then. In November alone, he was cited three more times for parking violations.

His last citation was on Nov. 25, through he reportedly did not pay in December.

Click here to see that record.

Counting this past year, Hunter “has accumulated nearly a half dozen tickets since April 2019.”  He has not paid any of them.

He has, for the most part, stayed out of the public eye since he was accused of cheating on Williams with “a young masseuse.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Bossip

First Picture Courtesy of Johnny Nunez and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Pacific Press, Getty Images, and Bossip

