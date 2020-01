Tezlyn Figaro called into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to give a political breakdown about that controversial airstrike in #Iran last night killing General Soleimani. Could #WorldWar3 possibly going down, What does this mean for Trump’s presidency, and how does this effect us all? Listen above to get the full breakdown!

Political Commentator Tezlyn Figaro Breaks Down The Controversial Airstrike In Iran was originally published on kysdc.com

Posted By QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva Posted 19 hours ago

