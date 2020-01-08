LOCAL NEWS: Tiki Barge Coming to Cleveland

Cleveland is about to get a bit more tropical this summer.

The Tiki Barge is coming to the North Coast as early as June, and will offer two-hour cruises.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The tropical floating bar is BYOB and can accommodate up to 20 people. It’s furnished with sofas and bar stools on a turf deck.

There’s also bathrooms included on-board.

Costs start at $40 for public seating, and end at $700 for private rentals.

Tickets and location information are not yet available, but you can check out its Facebook page in the meantime.

