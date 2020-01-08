CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Tiki Barge Coming to Cleveland

Skyline of downtown Cleveland Ohio USA

Source: benedek / Getty

Cleveland is about to get a bit more tropical this summer.

The Tiki Barge is coming to the North Coast as early as June, and will offer two-hour cruises.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The tropical floating bar is BYOB and can accommodate up to 20 people. It’s furnished with sofas and bar stools on a turf deck.

There’s also bathrooms included on-board.

Costs start at $40 for public seating, and end at $700 for private rentals.

Tickets and location information are not yet available, but you can check out its Facebook page in the meantime.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Pgiam and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of benedek and Getty Images

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]
Chris Brown
5 photos

Videos
Latest
US-music-Entertainment-court-crime
WTH!! Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage Throw Blows…
 2 hours ago
01.08.20
Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
Fox Says Jussie Smollett Is NOT Coming Back…
 3 hours ago
01.08.20
Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers
Stephen A. Smith Furious Over The NFL Not…
 3 hours ago
01.08.20
Faith Evans Is Not Happy With Documentary
 4 hours ago
01.08.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close