LOCAL NEWS: Willoughby Brewing Company Has Closed Its Doors

A popular Northeast Ohio restaurant has shut down after more than two decades of providing great food and drinks, along with popular entertainment for Downtown Willoughby and Lake County.

It appears that they have fallen behind in their payments.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Willoughby Brewing Company has apparently closed down after failing to pay its sales taxes for the past two months.

Images are circulating on social media of a sign on the door of the popular Lake County brewery stating that its vendor’s license is under suspension by order of the Tax Commissioner.

Their vendor license was confirmed to have been suspended, according to The Ohio Department of Taxation.

A social media photo shows the restaurant receiving the notice.

The restaurant’s social media accounts have disappeared, and its upcoming comedy performances have moved to Beal’s Pickles n Pints, which is also located in Willoughby.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

