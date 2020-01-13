R. Kelly: YALL KILLIN ME MAN!? Somebody Else Was Taping The Fight!?

And then there was one. R. Kelly’s television ready remaining two, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, allegedly got into a fist fight that went viral on social media because Azriel went live when the whole thing went down. Joycelyn knocked the phone out of Azriel’s hand and at that point we heard a lot of yelling and screaming but more importantly we heard Azriel saying she was pressing charges. The police showed up Joycelyn was arrested, Azriel was treated for swelling and redness.

But was the fight really that bad…honety yesss!!

Folks talk about these ladies being messy well it appears that one of males that was there recorded the whole fight in it’s entirety and put the whole wig dragging of someone down the hall in the hands of TMZ.

It is really sad that it has come to this with these beautiful young ladies, but clearly someone had some experience in scrapping while not so much so for the other.

The biggest question is if Kell’s is broke how are these ladies maintaining anyway? #IJS

I wonder has R. Kelly called them? If he did it probably went like this

Phone rings: Joycelyn and Azriel: Hello? R. Kelly: Somebody betta tell Daddy sorry, RIGHT NOW, what the hell wrong with you embarrassing me, YALL KILLIN ME MAN!!! 😂

Check out the fight from some male perspective below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: