CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Janelle Monae Comes Out as Non-Binary!

Invitation For Tesla Motors & City Of Atlanta Mayor's Office 'Legacy Atlanta'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Janelle Monae’s sexuality has always been questioned ever since she stepped onto the music scene. The gorgeous singer/actor has been linked to a male member of her bad as well as actress Tessa Thompson. It seems as thought Janelle has finally put all the rumors and assumptions to rest by coming out as non-binary.

According to Pulse of Radio, the 34-year-old wrote “#IAmNonBinary” over a clip from the Steven Universe show featuring the non-binary character, Stevonnie. The meme stated, “Are you a boy or a girl? I am an experience.”

According to GLAAD, when a person identifies as non-binary, it means they don’t define their gender as being “male” or “female.” They may define their gender as being somewhere between “male” or “female” or may identify differently.

 

Janelle Monae Comes Out as Non-Binary!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
EMMY For Your Consideration Event For Showtime's "Shameless" - Red Carpet
Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Its Upcoming 11th…
 21 mins ago
01.13.20
10 items
Congrats! ‘Hair Love’ Gets Oscar Nomination For Best…
 4 hours ago
01.13.20
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry Gives Man Once Sentenced To Life…
 4 hours ago
01.13.20
16 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Sky High Buns, Long AF…
 4 hours ago
01.13.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close