Ray J Reveals How He Came Up With The “Epik” Name For His Son [VIDEO]

Earlier this month, Ray J and Princess Love welcomed their second child together and his name is Epik Ray Norwood. With a new baby on board following year-end headlines about the couple’s relationship and Ray J’s new business ventures, Rickey Smiley Morning Show inquired for an update.

In today’s Hot Spot interview below, Ray J gives insight on his relationship with his sister Brandy, his wife, and why he named his son “Epik.” Watch:

