via fox8cleveland:

The Inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 Class have been announced>>>

The inductees are:

— Depeche Mode

— The Doobie Brothers

— Whitney Houston

— Nine Inch Nails

— The Notorious B.I.G.

— T Rex

Winning the Ahmet Ertegun Award were Irving Azoff and Jon Landau.

The 35th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be May 2 at Public Auditorium

Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

LOCAL NEWS: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 Inductees was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: