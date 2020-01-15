CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 Inductees

via fox8cleveland:

The Inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 Class have been announced>>>

The inductees are:

— Depeche Mode

— The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

— Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

— T Rex

Winning the Ahmet Ertegun Award were Irving Azoff and Jon Landau.

The 35th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be May 2 at Public Auditorium

Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

 

