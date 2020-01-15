LOCAL NEWS: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 Inductees

via fox8cleveland:
The Inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 Class have been announced>>>
The inductees are:
— Depeche Mode
— The Doobie Brothers
— Whitney Houston
— Nine Inch Nails
— The Notorious B.I.G.
— T Rex
Winning the Ahmet Ertegun Award were Irving Azoff and Jon Landau.
The 35th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be May 2 at Public Auditorium
Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.
