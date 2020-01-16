Wu-Tang’s Method Man To Join Cast Of Power Spin-off ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

As we are still trying to figure of who shot Ghost and prepare our selves for the ending of ‘Power’ on Starz, creators 50 Cent and Courtney A. Kemp have been doing an amazing job of putting together a cast that is making ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ starring Mary J Blige, a highly anticipated sequel. Now to add more flavor to that cast it is being reported that Wu-Tang Clan original member Method Man has been added to the cast playing a part that you might not have imagined him in.

Method Man will play a brilliant, ethically challenged attorney, Davis MacLean, who has a few secrets of his own and is drawn into our world on multiple axes, a world riddled with murder and drugs, where the only thing he’s really addicted to is winning.

See Method Man’s sneek peek into Davis MacLean below:

