Treach is coming clean about the real reason he and Pepa (of Salt N Pepa) got a divorce. The rapper says they had a happy and open marriage but things went left when she cheated on him with a woman.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tisha Campbell Martin responded to Martin’s recent response about their feud back in the day. But don’t worry, she didn’t go into detail out of respect for their newfound friendship and personal lives, and says it’s all love now.

SEE ALSO: Martin Lawrence Reveals Why He Left ‘Martin,’ Addresses Tisha Campbell Lawsuit

SEE ALSO: Spinderella Requests Restraining Order Against Salt N Pepa

SEE ALSO: Despite Their Tumultuous Past, Pepa Attended Ex-Husband Treach And Longtime Girlfriend Cicely Evans’ Wedding

The Hot Spot: Treach Says The Real Reason He & Pepa Got Divorced Was Because She Cheated On Him With A Woman [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Posted By Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: