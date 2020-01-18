LOCAL NEWS: Snow Parking Bans Taking Place This Weekend in Northeast Ohio

The rain, icy conditions, and heavy snow has made traveling difficult depending on where you live in the Greater Cleveland, Akron, and Canton area. That is why snow parking bans have been issues through the weekend while this nasty weather continues to impact neighborhoods all over.

Hinckley: In effect until further notice. Hinckley has a Snow Parking Ban that prohibits parking on township roads when snowfall reaches 3 inches.

Tallmadge: Snow parking ban in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

This is to help keep the streets safe so that plowing trucks can clear and salt the roads in order for vehicles to drive effectively.

Keep in mind also that weather conditions can also change in an instant.

