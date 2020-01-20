Kim Kardashian New Documentary Thats Not About Her: The Justice Project

Kim Kardashian has created quite the following after flipping a negative reality about herself into catapulting reality in her life as a whole that translated to extremely successful Reality TV. But it seems as her equally famous husband, Kanye West, has turned himself over to something bigger than you and I, it appears that his now 1st lady wife is doing the same.

Kim Kardashian West has already helped set someone free (Alice Marie Johnson) and it appears that over turning injustices is going to continue to be her 1st lady works as Kim K. has dropped a trailer for a project that isn’t highlighting herself, but highlighting the lives of the unjust seeking justice. Kim Kardashian’s new two hour Documentary is titled ‘The Justice Project and is scheduled to air of Oxygen April 5, 2020. (see trailer below)

According to Kim Kardashian West

“I partnered with Oxygen to do the ‘Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project’ documentary because there are millions of people impacted by this broken justice system, and I wanted to put faces to these numbers and statistics. There are a lot of people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the resources to make it happen. I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to effect change, and this documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform.”

