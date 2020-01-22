UP-DATE: Officer Suspended For Shooting Video Of Ex-Cavs Player Delonte West

via news5:

We all have see the video that is on social media with police officers talking with a shirtless Delonte West. Now that officer in question has been suspended.

One of two videos circulating on social media shows a thin, shirtless man with tattoos sitting on a curb with his hands cuffed behind his back. Police say that man is West and that an officer shot the video.

Police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that they responded to a call about a fight near the MGM National Harbor casino, located just across the border from Washington. When officers arrived, they saw a man bleeding from the face and “made the decision to handcuff” West.

Officer Suspended For Shooting Video Of Ex-Cavs Player Delonte West

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 10 hours ago

