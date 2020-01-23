LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Film Festival Moving to Playhouse Square For Good in 2021

An iconic film festival has announced it will change its Downtown location next year.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The Cleveland International Film Festival is moving to a new location at the city’s iconic Playhouse Square next year. This year’s event, which runs from March 25 to April 5, will be the last year the festival is held at Tower City Cinemas, marking the end to its 30-year run at the venue, according to a news release from the CIFF.

Prior to Tower City, CIFF spent 14 years the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights, where it got its start.

The annual event has grown each year in terms of attendance with over 100,000 showing up to watch over 600 films during its 12-day span.

Having the festival at Playhouse Square would also give moviegoers a chance to see the films at all four its venues (the Allen Theatre, KeyBank State Theatre, Mimi Ohio Theatre and Connor Palace) and nearby locations, along with checking out the nearby attractions and restaurants.

For more information of this year’s festival at Tower City Cinemas, and next year’s move to Playhouse Square, click here!

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images