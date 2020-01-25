45 Unveils New Star Trek-ish Space Force Logo! No Joke!

U.S. President Donald Trump is finding ways to keep himself busy with the Impeachment trial going on. On Jan. 24, he found a new way to grab attention.

Space Force is apparently happening, as a new branch of the military that will do… something in space. Defend US interests there?

It appears to be true. #45 has finally reviled a logo for the United States Space Force. He took to his favorite mouthpiece, Twitter, to make the announcement.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Afterwards, it got a lot of reaction, and had people making comparisons to ‘Star Trek.’

Trump just announced the new logo for the Space Force. The other is Star Trek Starfleet Command. pic.twitter.com/S7NeYdjR4C — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 24, 2020

Space Force logo and its two main influences. pic.twitter.com/rDBXXzeIdA — Eric Roston (@eroston) January 24, 2020

One user above even compared the Space Force design to NASA.

It is not known when exactly Space Force will get off the ground, but they do have a spokesperson, so that shows some promise.

With a logo and some staff, let’s hope this mission in the galaxy from #45 eventually proves successful.

