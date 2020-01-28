LOCAL NEWS: Akron Area Pizza Joint Facing Controversy Over ‘Fat People’ Billboard

An East of Chicago Pizza location in the Akron area in Barberton has been known for creating a buzz with its catchy billboards for years.

Among the slogans used have included “Now Hiring, Must Show Up,” “Our Deep Dish Pizza is as big as a pothole,” and “If it’s not there in 30 minutes, move closer” among others.

Owner Jeremy Clemetson has not had any complaints for any of his campaigns. He knew his latest billboard would be met with such similar response.

The latest billboard went up with the slogan “Fat people are harder to kidnap.”

That phrase has actually had a life of its own through t-shirts, social media pages, and even a sign used at a hotel buffet.

Clemetson tells WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland how it became a billboard:

“I discussed the sign with a few people and everyone thought it was funny so I threw it up on our front sign and no one said anything,” said Clemetson.

It got good feedback online with a lot of postive responses:

But Clemetson said he took it down from in front of his store after corporate headquarters received a complaint.

WJW had spoken with people near the pizza joint, and they “thought it was funny and had no objection,” though saw how people would be hurt by the campaign.

Still, even though it has been met with mostly good responses, Clemetson said the “fat people” billboard will come down.

