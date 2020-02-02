LeBron James Goes Off Script & From The Heart At Kobe Tribute

Anytime a production is put together, although it is for a good reason, the script and time that they want you to stick to doesn’t match up what is felt from your heart. And last night before the Los Angels Lakers games King James did what the spirit put on his heart and that was acknowledge the script he had been given, throw it to the side, then read from the script that God gave him as it pertained to paying tribute to a man he looked up too since he was a child, Kobe Bryant.

LeBron James started off his powerful speech by first acknowledging everyone that lost their lives in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter GiGi, then proceeded to let Laker nation know that he would not be the man to sell them short with some contrived message.

Take a listen to LeBron James below as he paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.