CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Shakira, J-Lo and Her Daughter Emme Slay Halftime Show [VIDEO]

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Press Conference

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Everybody as their reasoning’s for indulging in the big game, non-football fans typical watch for the commercials and the halftime show, and with this years biggest game on the biggest stage being hosted in Miami the legendary Miami sound was the highlight of the halftime show slayed flawlessly by two old schoolers, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and future schooler J-Lo’s daughter, Emme.

It was amazing to see the 11 year old Emme belt out notes on the biggest stage on the planet while her mother Jennifer Lopez encouraged her to go higher in the musical house that Pit Bull made.

Before the dynamic halftime show duo came together for their magnificent finale we were inundated with appearances by Bad Bunny, J Balvin and  Maribel Muñiz, a perfect compliment to a Miami musical storm.

However not everyone was pleased with the halftime show, more specifically the #metooers, thought the performance set us back.  According to some on social media the over 40 performers allegedly took us back to pre #MeToo and referred to the halftime show as a bad strip show‘.

Check out the halftime show below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Emme , Halftime Show , jennifer lopez , Jennifer Lopez Daughter , Shakira

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour
Jay and Bey Are getting Dragged For Not…
 46 mins ago
02.03.20
Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Press Conference
Shakira, J-Lo and Her Daughter Emme Slay Halftime…
 2 hours ago
02.03.20
10 items
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To…
 4 hours ago
02.03.20
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Did You Miss The Phenomenal Musical Tribute To…
 2 days ago
02.01.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close